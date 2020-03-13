Counties begin releasing lists of possible coronavirus exposure locations as Michigan cases increase

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Seven Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, March 13.

As the number of cases in the state increase, some counties are releasing lists of possible exposure locations.

Oakland County released a list of multiple locations around the state, including places in Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties where infected people visited.

Washtenaw County released a list of two Ann Arbor businesses that may have been visited by someone with coronavirus, as well as Detroit Metro Airport.

The number of cases in Michigan rose to 16 on Friday afternoon.