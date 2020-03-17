Bishop of Lansing announces cancellation of public masses, events, gatherings due to coronavirus concerns

LANSING, Mich. – All public masses, events and gatherings under the Diocese of Lansing will be canceled beginning March 18 through April 8 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday morning

Marriages, private baptisms and funerals are allowed to continue only with immediate family present, officials said.

“As a reminder, all Catholics in the diocese are dispensed from the obligation of Sunday Mass participation through Easter Sunday,” said Bishop of Lansing Earl Boyea. "I ask our pastors to keep Churches open for private prayer. "

In the meantime, worshipers are encouraged to pray with their families on Sundays.

Click here to read more about closures and event changes amid the COVID-19 outbreak.