Map: Locations providing meals for children during coronavirus school closures in Michigan

Michigan Department of Education shares interactive map

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Screenshot of Michigan Department of Education's Summer Food Service Program Map as of March 17, 2020.
With K-12 school closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan, school districts and institutions around the state are ensuring children stay fed.

Michigan’s Department of Education compiled all locations where children can receive free meals on this map, which will be updated twice a day during this closure, officials said.

Up to two free meals a day can be served to children aged 0-18 under the Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program, according to officials. Students with disabilities aged 18-26 also qualify for this program if they have an active individual education program, officials said.

As schools expect to remain closed until April 5, the program is meant to ensure food security for all children, officials said.

Those with questions about the school closures or the food service program can contact the Michigan Department of Education at 517-241-5374.

View our detailed list of food services available by clicking here.

