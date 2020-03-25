Annual Mackinac Policy Conference moved to August due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Michigan’s biggest political event of the year is moving to August because of the coronavirus.

The Detroit Regional Chamber announced new dates for the 2020 Mackinac Policy Conference of Monday, August 10 to Thursday, August 13. The date change is a precautionary measure due to the state and federal guidelines for convening groups as a result of COVID-19.

The conference is normally held the week of Memorial Day. It draws the biggest political and business leaders in the state.

“Our attendees, staff, and members, health and safety are our greatest concern during this crisis. Moving the 2020 Conference to August will offer the best path to ensuring a successful Conference while protecting the health of all participants and allowing our State time to recover from this pandemic,” said Sandy K. Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber. “Moving to a new date was no easy task – we are beyond grateful for our partners, vendors, and committees for working with us to identify these dates.”

The Chamber said it decided on the August date following discussions with the Conference Chair Ryan Maibach, Chamber’s Executive Committee of its Board of Directors, Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other Conference partners.

“Michigan will need the Mackinac Policy Conference more than ever after this pandemic to help chart its future,” said Ryan Maibach, president and CEO of Barton Malow and 2020 Conference Chair. “The August dates provide a great opportunity to reemerge and have robust discussions about rebuilding a stronger Michigan.”