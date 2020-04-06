Live at 10:15 a.m. today: Michigan governor, health chief provide update on state’s COVID-19 response

The Michigan governor and health chief are holding a news conference Monday morning to address the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Who: Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are scheduled to speak.

Whitmer signed executive order 2020-37 Sunday, renewing restrictions on entry into care facilities and juvenile justice facilities the governor issued on March 14, 2020 until May 3, 2020.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan rose to 15,718 as of Sunday, including 617 deaths, state officials report.