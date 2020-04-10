Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday night

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through the end of the month Thursday after saying she would most likely do so.

Here’s what happened Thursday:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the extension of the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to at least the end of April.

As with the prior order, this order limits gatherings and travel and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.

The TCF Center -- now being called the “TCF Regional Care Center” -- will accept the first 25 patients Friday.

The facility will be supported by staff and resources from Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumont Health and the Detroit Medical Center.

Some Metro Detroit leaders said they won’t try to stop lawn care services from working.

Gov. Whitmer has reiterated that lawn care companies are nonessential.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 21,504 as of Thursday, including 1,076 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 20,346 confirmed cases and 959 deaths Wednesday.

Prominently displayed whiteboards list the number of COVID-19 patients successfully coming off a ventilator and breathing on their own, as well as the number of patients discharged to go home.

They are being used at hospitals around Metro Detroit.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

