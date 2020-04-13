Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what happened this weekend

DETROIT – The state of Michigan reported more coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery numbers this weekend, bringing the official count to more than 400.

According to state officials officials, 433 people in Michigan have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) as of April 11.

The state reports recovery numbers every Saturday.

This is up from the 56 reported previously.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that while a reduced number of COVID-19 cases are being reported, they cannot confirm that it represents a true decline in the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 24,638 as of Sunday, including 1,487 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 22,993 confirmed cases and 1,392 deaths Saturday.

The temporary hospital at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi scaled back its initial plans to 250 beds instead of the 1,000 originally planned.

Esther Johnson, a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said that number can change again.

Employees at four Kroger stores in Metro Detroit have died from coronavirus, the company said.

The stores the employees worked at were in Northville, located at 425 North Center; Troy, located at 3125 John R; Grosse Pointe, located at 16919 Kercheval; and Livonia, located at 30935 Five Mile Road.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

