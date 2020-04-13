Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday night

DETROIT – While there may be a reduced number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases being reported in Michigan, health officials said Sunday that this may not represent a “true decline.”

Here’s what happened Sunday:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that while a reduced number of COVID-19 cases are being reported, they cannot confirm that it represents a true decline in the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Michigan will open applications for unemployment benefits for self-employed, contractors and gig workers next week.

Michigan’s self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers affected by COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

Places of worship all around the world turned to the internet during Holy Week to reach people.

For some historic churches, it has been a challenge to close the doors and shift to digital services in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 24,638 as of Sunday, including 1,487 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 22,993 confirmed cases and 1,392 deaths Saturday.

The official recovery rate is 433.

The state of Michigan is looking for people to serve as workers in the May 5 local elections.

The local elections will be conducted primarily by mail, but workers are needed to process and count ballots and staff clerk offices.

A website where people can fill out a form is at Michigan.gov/DemocracyMVP.

A Lansing-area food bank has postponed opening 19 community gardens because of concerns that residents using them or sharing gardening tools could spread or contract the coronavirus.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank mission for the Garden Project provides home and community gardens for low- and moderate-income residents.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

