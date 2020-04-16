Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Wednesday night

DETROIT – Thousands flocked to Lansing on Wednesday to protest Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Here’s what happened Wednesday:

Beaumont Wayne currently has no patients, the hospital system announced Wednesday.

According to officials, the remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) patients were discharged or transferred to other hospitals Tuesday.

Several sheriffs in northern Michigan voiced their opposition of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) Executive Orders, saying they won’t strictly enforce them.

Sheriffs in Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties released a statement Wednesday regarding orders issued by the governor.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is standing by her coronavirus (COVID-19) stay-at-home order despite thousands of protesters rallying for hours in the state’s capital.

“Operation Gridlock” lived up to its name Wednesday, as the rally made national headlines and left traffic backed up for about a mile. The car horns didn’t stop blaring after they started around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday that of the nursing home residents who have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19), 35 percent have the virus.

“We have a crisis in the nursing homes. I know it’s true around the country,” Duggan said.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 28,059 as of Wednesday, including 1,921 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 27,001 confirmed cases and 1,768 deaths Tuesday.

The official recovery rate is 433.

The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Wednesday it is furloughing 480 staff members as it works to divert additional resources to its COVID-19 care.

Audrey Gregory, COO of DMC, said they are reducing costs, and hours worked, and implementing furloughs of certain jobs as part of steps to divert additional resources to COVID-19 care and other urgent medical procedures that cannot be deferred.

Owners of almost 30 bars and hospitality groups around Michigan have joined forces to petition Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to allow the temporary sale of carry-out cocktails and other drinks.

The IRS has launched a “Get My Payment” website to help people track the status of their coronavirus stimulus payment.

Go here: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

Qualifying adults should expect to receive $1,200 each -- that’s $2,400 for married couples. Families receive $500 for each child in a household.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

