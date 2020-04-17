Beer University: Founders Brewing Co. launches beer education video series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. recently launched a beer education series to be enjoyed with a brew at home.

While taprooms are closed, weekly videos made by education manager Marklyn Behling and lead education ambassador John Gautraud will teach craft beer lovers different beer knowledge.

So far, a video about proper glassware and a video about pairing beer with home cooked meals.

Watch the videos below and see new videos on Founders Brewing Co.’s YouTube.