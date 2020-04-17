36ºF

Beer University: Founders Brewing Co. launches beer education video series

Videos posted weekly

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Founders Brewing Co. is sharing beer knowledge in weekly videos.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Founders Brewing Co. recently launched a beer education series to be enjoyed with a brew at home.

While taprooms are closed, weekly videos made by education manager Marklyn Behling and lead education ambassador John Gautraud will teach craft beer lovers different beer knowledge.

So far, a video about proper glassware and a video about pairing beer with home cooked meals.

Watch the videos below and see new videos on Founders Brewing Co.’s YouTube.

