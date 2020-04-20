Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what happened this weekend

DETROIT – While the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and related deaths continue to rise, the recovery rate is also growing.

Here’s what happened this weekend:

According to state officials officials, 3,237 people in Michigan have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state reports recovery numbers every Saturday.

This is up from the 433 reported last weekend.

Michigan lawmakers have been weighing changes to the stay-at-home order.

The current order is in effect through the end of the month, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to share details about her plan to open the stay’s economy soon.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 31,424 as of Sunday, including 2,391 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 30,791 confirmed cases and 2,308 deaths Saturday.

The official recovery rate is 3,237.

President Donald Trump defended a Tweet he posted Friday targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

The Tweet read, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” He sent it out two days after people protested at the state Capitol in Lansing against the order.

Whitmer responded, defending the state’s handling of COVID-19.

Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier is calling for the resignation of Royal Oak Commissioner Kim Gibbs after she attended a protest in Lansing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, thousands of Michigan residents crowded the Capitol to protest Gov. Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Detroit Health Department has started releasing COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.

According the map, the 48235 ZIP code -- south of 8 Mile Road, north of Puritan Avenue and between the Southfield Freeway and Meyers Road -- has the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), with 724 cases.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

