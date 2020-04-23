34ºF

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore estimates park will be closed until July 1 due to COVID-19

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

The view of a sunset at Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is one of the most famous in the state. (WDIV)
EMPIRE, Mich. – Officials with Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore predict the park will open for the season July 1.

Last week, all park trails, trailheads, parking lots, and picnic areas were closed after people were gathering in groups, violating coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing.

Other park facilities, including bathrooms, the campground, and the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center, were previously closed and remain closed.

