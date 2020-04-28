52ºF

Michigan

Michigan’s Silver Lake State Park ORV Area eyes June 3 opening date

Original opening date pushed back due to COVID-19

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. – The Silver Lake Park ORV Area is planning to reopen for the season June 3.

The ORV area in Oceana County typically opens April 1, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to changes this year.

The date was originally moved to May 1. However, the state’s stay-at-home order was extended until May 15.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, June 3 will provide the time necessary to prepare the site for the season, as staff are tentatively scheduled to return May 15.

The June 3 date could change if the stay-at-home order is again extended.

