Michigan

Horse race wagering allowed online in Michigan

Online, mobile horse race wagering enabled amid coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

In this image provided by Gulfstream Park, Tiz the Law, riddren by Manuel Franco, wins the Florida Derby horse race at Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. (Lauren King/Coglianese Photos, Gulfstream Park via AP)
The Michigan Gaming Board announced Wednesday that horse racing third-party facilitators can now acquire a license to offer advance deposit wagering online.

Terms and conditions for acquiring a license have been issued by the board here.

The state’s Horse Racing Law of 1855 was previously amended in December to allow licensed third-party firms to facilitate wagering on live and simulcast pari-mutuel racing, officials said.

