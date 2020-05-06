Horse race wagering allowed online in Michigan

The Michigan Gaming Board announced Wednesday that horse racing third-party facilitators can now acquire a license to offer advance deposit wagering online.

Terms and conditions for acquiring a license have been issued by the board here.

The state’s Horse Racing Law of 1855 was previously amended in December to allow licensed third-party firms to facilitate wagering on live and simulcast pari-mutuel racing, officials said.

