Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what happened this weekend

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery rate in Michigan jumped to more than 20,000 this weekend.

Read a Saturday recap here and a Sunday recap here.

Here’s what happened this weekend:

The official COVID-19 recovery rate in Michigan is now 22,686.

Officials provide an update each Saturday. Last week, that number was 15,659.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 47,138 as of Sunday, including 4,551 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 46,756 confirmed cases and 4,526 deaths Saturday.

Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford has issued a new emergency order requiring businesses and operations to implement screening and social distancing protocols.

The new emergency order is an extension of a similar order issued last month, which has evolved to include newly-opened businesses.

A drug approved to treat symptoms of coronavirus is on its way to Michigan.

The Department of Health and Human Services says 260 cases of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir have been shipped to states that need it the most.

Michigan is getting 40 cases. Each case contains 40-vials of the drug. There has been frustration among medical professionals about the federal government’s distribution of the drug.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Detroit on Tuesday in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Blue Angels were scheduled to fly over Detroit last month but the show was postponed.

Routes and flight times for Tuesday’s display will be announced on Monday.

Karl Menke, 77, of Owosso recently reopened his barber shop to the public, defying the state’s current stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Multiple news sources report that Menke’s shop has been providing services since May 4 -- which directly contradicts Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, prohibiting “non-essential” businesses from remaining open amid the pandemic.

A Beaumont doctor treating the most critical COVID-19 patients ended up getting the virus himself.

Critical care physician Dr. Sanjay Dogra first tested negative for the virus -- but, when his COVID-19 symptoms persisted, he got another test. It was positive.

After one month of quarantining at home, Dr. Dogra is back to work on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at Beaumont Royal Oak.

Eminem and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are donating $1 million to help Detroit families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, Eminem said he was donating $250,000 to the city. Dorsey said he would donate an additional $750,000.

The Michigan Department of State announced that employee lay offs will be extended for another week -- with the possibility of a further extension -- due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MDOS announced mass lay offs of 60 percent of staff on April 22. More than 900 employees have been temporarily laid off due to the pandemic.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.