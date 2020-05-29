Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

DETROIT – Starting next week, Michigan Secretary of State branch offices are going to reopen.

The offices are set to reopen Monday, but only by appointment.

Visitors at SOS offices will notice some changes that have been put in place to keep everyone safe.

Workers will follow strict health and safety protocols, including wearing masks, standing six feet apart, using desk shields and continuously disinfecting shared and common surfaces.

Doors will be locked and each branch will have a greeter to let customers with appointments in at scheduled appointment times, officials said.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 56,014 as of Thursday, including 5,372 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 406 new confirmed cases and 38 additional deaths, including 17 as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Wednesday’s total was 55,608 confirmed cases and 5,334 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order late last week, but there are still segments of the state that will reopen this week. Retail opened on Tuesday, with limited capacity, statewide.

Malls and other retail shops around Metro Detroit are starting to reopen as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) slows, and some of the concerns involve touching surfaces, trying on clothes and people who insist it’s their right not to wear a mask.

There are certain precautions and merchandise handling practices you should knew before you head to your favorite mall. View those here.

The PGA Tour is set to return to Detroit in just over a month for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but there will be massive changes and strict rules for players due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Detroit Golf Club is set to host the second Rocket Mortgage Classic from July 2-5 without fans. It’s set to be the fifth event on the PGA Tour this year.

Last year, the Rocket Mortgage Classic was the most awarded event on the tour, so many major players wanted to keep it on the limited schedule for 2020.

