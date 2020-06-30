82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

Michigan governor to announce return-to-school plan: Follow updates here

Michigan schools prepare to return for Fall 2020 amid pandemic

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Michigan Schools, Back To School, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pandemic, Schools, School, Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to reveal her return-to-school plan for Fall 2020 during a news conference Tuesday afternoon as the state navigates reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer is expected to announce a back-to-school plan for Fall 2020. Whitmer said earlier this month that Michigan schools will be allowed to resume in-person learning within phase four of her reopening plan. Last week, Michigan Republicans laid out their plans for school to return in the fall.

Meanwhile, a report from the University of Michigan found one-third of parents surveyed don’t plan to send their children back to class in the fall.

The governor shut down all K-12 schools in March, then in April officially suspended all in-person learning at the schools.

Since March, the state was under a stay home order that was lifted June 1.

  • Watch the news conference live above beginning at 3 p.m.
  • Follow updates right here.
  • View more: Michigan COVID-19 data

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: