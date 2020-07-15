Wayne State University announces mixed online/in-person plan for fall classes

DETROIT – The last of the state’s big public universities announced what the school year will look like for students Wednesday.

Wayne State University revealed a mixed plan with about half of all classes taking place online, but some students will be returning to campus.

The letter went out to students to inform them about the plan for classes to start back up come the beginning of the new school year.

With fall right around the corner, more schools are starting to work back towards some sense of normalcy. The latest institution being Wayne State University.

Many students said they’re happy to resume their educational practices, but can’t help but wonder about the potential risks that may come along with higher learning in an era of uncertainty.

Officials with the college said they are taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of students. Wayne State University President Roy M. Wilson addressed that in a letter that went out to all students stating that 20 percent of classes would take place in the traditional classroom while 46 percent will be online. Hybrid classes consisting of both types of learning will make up 2 percent of courses with 36 percent being individually arranged.

Both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced their mixed online/in-person classes earlier.

University Housing has remained opened for the duration of the pandemic. Although that will be different come the fall with several new guidelines and procedures. Come fall, every student will have to get tested for the virus as a part of the move in process and -- of course -- face masks will be required in all public places.

