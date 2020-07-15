Whitmer tells Michigan to ‘mask up’ so in-person schooling can resume

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Depending on the school district, Michigan is about two months away from the opening of schools.

Whitmer made it clear that’s not a sure thing, especially if Michigan doesn’t get control of its COVID-19 case numbers. Wednesday was the highest single-day case count in Michigan in two months with state reporting 891 cases.

To avoid that, she said, Michiganders need to wear masks.

“If the numbers keep going up, where they are going, it’s going to be very problematic and we may very likely will take some steps backward,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer rolled out her six phase chart again, showing where we’ve been and don’t want to go back to. Where the state lands on the chart by Labor Day will matter greatly to school children and parents.

Whitmer said for school to happen in the fall, the case numbers need to be better than Wednesday’s numbers.

“We are trying hard to stay in phase 4 but if that trajectory continues, we have to move some regions back to phase three,” Whitmer said. “That means there will not be personal instruction and the school board plans on how they are going to deliver remote learning are going to be utilized.”

Whitmer urged residents to wear a mask and rolled out a public service announcement with big-name college coaches to help incentivize everyone to move back to some sense of normality.

She added the state is in a very different place than it was 55 days ago and she said she’s hoping we will be in a better place in 55 days to allow for school.

She said she will not make any decisions until Labor Day.