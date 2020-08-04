Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Aug. 3, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 83,386 as of Monday, including 6,212 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 604 new cases and six additional deaths. Sunday’s totals brought the state up to 82,782 overall cases and 6,206 deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 60,022 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,000 as of Friday. Michigan’s 7-day average moving average for daily cases was 680 on Sunday, the highest since early May.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.4 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 4.6 million cases reported across the country. More than 154,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 18.1 million people have been confirmed infected and over 690,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since July 20:

July 20 -- 489 new cases

July 21 -- 573 new cases

July 22 -- 523 new cases

July 23 -- 699 new cases

July 24 -- 594 new cases

July 25 -- 437 new cases

July 26 -- 1,041* (cases higher due to technical glitch)

July 27 -- 488 new cases

July 28 -- 669 new cases

July 29 -- 996* (higher due to a backlog of test results)

July 30 -- 715 new cases

July 31 -- 734 new cases

Aug. 1 -- 735 new cases

Aug. 2 -- 426 new cases

Aug. 3 -- 604 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since July 20:

July 20 -- 7 new deaths

July 21 -- 9 new deaths

July 22 -- 6 new deaths

July 23 -- 7 new deaths

July 24 -- 3 new deaths

July 25 -- 14 new deaths

July 26 -- 0 new deaths

July 27 -- 5 new deaths

July 28 -- 16 new deaths

July 29 -- 2 new deaths

July 30 -- 19 new deaths (14 of which are from vital records)

July 31 -- 8 new deaths

Aug. 1 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 2 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 3 -- 6 new deaths

