Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Aug. 9, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order requiring children and workers to wear face masks at Michigan childcare centers, camps.

Executive Order 2020-164 was issued in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks at these types of locations, Whitmer said.

Health experts said there is mounting evidence that children can contract and spread the virus.

All staff members and children ages 2 and older will now have to wear face coverings on school buses and other transportation.

Michigan’s case count

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 86,889 as of Saturday, including 6,250 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 698 new cases and 3 additional deaths -- although, 2 deaths are from Vital Records reviews, meaning only 1 death occurred since Friday’s update. Friday’s totals were 86,191 confirmed cases and 6,247 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 63,636 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,000 as of Saturday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 653 on Friday, the highest since May.

A group of Michigan educators took to the lawn of the Capitol Building in Lansing on Thursday to protest the state’s return-to-school plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, protests in Lansing have been chaotic with little social distancing. Thursday’s protest was about the online learning teachers want instead of in-person learning, and so they have been very serious about their social distancing.

The small group of teachers sat in a carefully-planned and separated rows on the Capitol doorstep and lawn, masks and signs at the ready.

Whitmer is working to make sure her executive orders issued in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are being enforced.

On Tuesday, Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-08 to “direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority,” reads a statement from her office. That includes enforcing limitations on capacity and the requirement to wear a mask when entering a Michigan business.

Beyond Michigan

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.5 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 4.8 million cases reported across the country. More than 158,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 18.8 million people have been confirmed infected and over 708,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since July 20:

July 20 -- 489 new cases

July 21 -- 573 new cases

July 22 -- 523 new cases

July 23 -- 699 new cases

July 24 -- 594 new cases

July 25 -- 437 new cases

July 26 -- 1,041* (cases higher due to technical glitch)

July 27 -- 488 new cases

July 28 -- 669 new cases

July 29 -- 996* (cases higher due to backlog of test results)

July 30 -- 715 new cases

July 31 -- 734 new cases

Aug. 1 -- 735 new cases

Aug. 2 -- 426 new cases

Aug. 3 -- 604 new cases

Aug. 4 -- 664 new cases

Aug. 5 -- 657 new cases

Aug. 6 -- 722 new cases

Aug. 7 -- 762 new cases

Aug. 8 -- 898 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since July 20:

July 20 -- 7 new deaths

July 21 -- 9 new deaths

July 22 -- 6 new deaths

July 23 -- 7 new deaths

July 24 -- 3 new deaths

July 25 -- 14 new deaths

July 26 -- 0 new deaths

July 27 -- 5 new deaths

July 28 -- 16 new deaths

July 29 -- 2 new deaths

July 30 -- 19 new deaths (14 of which are from vital records)

July 31 -- 8 new deaths

Aug. 1 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 2 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 3 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 4 -- 7 new deaths (5 of which are from vital records)

Aug. 5 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 6 -- 26 new deaths (17 from vital records)

Aug. 7 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 8 -- 3 new deaths

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

