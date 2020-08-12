Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Aug. 12, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s everything you should know about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan.

Here is a list of how dozens of different types of activities, services and businesses around the state of Michigan are currently restricted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as where those restrictions are in place.

The list separates restrictions based on the eight geographical regions in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order requiring children and workers to wear face masks at Michigan childcare centers, camps.

Executive Order 2020-164 was issued in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks at these types of locations, Whitmer said.

Health experts said there is mounting evidence that children can contract and spread the virus.

All staff members and children ages 2 and older will now have to wear face coverings on school buses and other transportation.

Michigan’s case count

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 88,756 as of Tuesday, including 6,264 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 796 new cases and seven additional deaths. Monday’s totals were 87,960 confirmed cases and 6,257 deaths.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 63,636 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,000 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day average moving for daily cases was 653 on Monday.

Dozens of parents gathered Sunday to protest the Grosse Pointe Public School System’s back-to-school plan.

The district made the decision to have all students start with remote learning.

While parents of Detroit students have protested against in-person school classes, Grosse Pointe parents rallied for the opposite.

A group of Michigan educators took to the lawn of the Capitol Building in Lansing on Thursday to protest the state’s return-to-school plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, protests in Lansing have been chaotic with little social distancing. Thursday’s protest was about the online learning teachers want instead of in-person learning, and so they have been very serious about their social distancing.

The small group of teachers sat in a carefully-planned and separated rows on the Capitol doorstep and lawn, masks and signs at the ready.

Whitmer is working to make sure her executive orders issued in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are being enforced.

On Tuesday, Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-08 to “direct state departments and autonomous agency heads to review allocation of their resources to ensure that enforcement of COVID-19-related laws is a priority,” reads a statement from her office. That includes enforcing limitations on capacity and the requirement to wear a mask when entering a Michigan business.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since July 24:

July 24 -- 594 new cases

July 25 -- 437 new cases

July 26 -- 1,041* (cases higher due to technical glitch)

July 27 -- 488 new cases

July 28 -- 669 new cases

July 29 -- 996* (cases higher due to backlog of test results)

July 30 -- 715 new cases

July 31 -- 734 new cases

Aug. 1 -- 735 new cases

Aug. 2 -- 426 new cases

Aug. 3 -- 604 new cases

Aug. 4 -- 664 new cases

Aug. 5 -- 657 new cases

Aug. 6 -- 722 new cases

Aug. 7 -- 762 new cases

Aug. 8 -- 898 new cases

Aug. 9 -- 514 new cases

Aug. 10 -- 557 new cases

Aug. 11 -- 796 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since July 24:

July 24 -- 3 new deaths

July 25 -- 14 new deaths

July 26 -- 0 new deaths

July 27 -- 5 new deaths

July 28 -- 16 new deaths

July 29 -- 2 new deaths

July 30 -- 19 new deaths (14 of which are from vital records)

July 31 -- 8 new deaths

Aug. 1 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 2 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 3 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 4 -- 7 new deaths (5 of which are from vital records)

Aug. 5 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 6 -- 26 new deaths (17 from vital records)

Aug. 7 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 8 -- 3 new deaths

Aug. 9 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 10 -- 8 new deaths

Aug. 11 -- 7 new deaths

