Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Aug. 31, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 102,017 as of Sunday, including 6,473 deaths, state officials report.

Sunday’s update represents 539 new cases and 6 additional deaths. On Saturday, the state totals were 101,478 cases and 6,467 deaths.

On Saturday, Michigan reported 76,151 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 19,400 on Sunday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 749 on Sunday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.3 percent.

Click here to read what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said about Michigan surpassing 100,000 cases.

New cases have plateaued in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

As students are starting to return to school across Metro Detroit, a photo online has left at least one Macomb County father worried about the school year.

The photo shows students wearing masks, but nearly nonexistent social distancing at Lutheran North High School. The private Macomb school only offered in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 1:

Aug. 1 -- 735 new cases

Aug. 2 -- 426 new cases

Aug. 3 -- 604 new cases

Aug. 4 -- 664 new cases

Aug. 5 -- 657 new cases

Aug. 6 -- 722 new cases

Aug. 7 -- 762 new cases

Aug. 8 -- 898 new cases

Aug. 9 -- 514 new cases

Aug. 10 -- 557 new cases

Aug. 11 -- 796 new cases

Aug. 12 -- 515 new cases

Aug. 13 -- 1,121 new cases

Aug. 14 -- 748 new cases

Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases

Aug. 16 -- 565 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases

Aug. 19 -- 616 new cases

Aug. 20 -- 419 new cases

Aug. 21 -- 374 new cases

Aug. 22 -- 953 new cases (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 23 -- 768 (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 24 -- 868 new cases

Aug. 25 -- 779 new cases

Aug. 26 -- 761 new cases

Aug. 27 -- 758 new cases

Aug. 28 -- 741 new cases

Aug. 29 -- 799 new cases

Aug. 30 -- 539 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 1:

Aug. 1 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 2 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 3 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 4 -- 7 new deaths (5 of which are from vital records)

Aug. 5 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 6 -- 26 new deaths (17 from vital records)

Aug. 7 -- 0 new deaths

Aug. 8 -- 3 new deaths

Aug. 9 -- 2 new deaths

Aug. 10 -- 8 new deaths

Aug. 11 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 12 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 13 -- 16 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Aug. 14 -- 11 new deaths

Aug. 15 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 16 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 17 -- 1 new death

Aug. 18 -- 15 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 19 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths

Aug. 21 -- 10 new deaths

Aug. 22 -- 11 new deaths

Aug. 23 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 24 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 25 -- 20 new deaths (6 from vital records)

Aug. 26 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 27 -- 16 new deaths (15 from vital records)

Aug. 28 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 29 -- 21 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 30 -- 6 new deaths

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!