Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 2, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 103,186 as of Tuesday, including 6,495 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 718 new cases and 15 additional deaths, including eight as a result of Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 102,468 cases and 6,480 deaths.

New cases have slightly increased in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 76,151 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,000 on Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 690 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.3 percent.

Michigan health officials announced on Tuesday that the state would no longer be reporting COVID-19 data on Sundays, starting this weekend.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 6, data on cases, deaths and testing will be reported Monday – Saturday. If you follow the COVID-19 data closely, you have probably seen lower cases reported on Sunday -- and at times, on Monday -- due to a lower volume of tests being reported from labs on weekends.

MDHHS says it focuses its review of trends on the number of reports for each date that individuals experienced the onset of symptoms and not the daily reported cases which represent the day test results were received.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan to reopen gyms and movie theaters that have been closed since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Local 4 has learned.

COVID-19 numbers have hit a plateau in Michigan over the past few weeks, and so far, no outbreaks have been traced back to gyms in Northern Michigan, where they’ve been open since July. Gym owners say they believe Whitmer is going to talk this week about allowing them to reopen.

Gym owners expect Whitmer to hold a news conference by Wednesday. Most already have all their protocols in place. Ohio has had its gyms open since the end of May.

As students are starting to return to school across Metro Detroit, a photo online has left at least one Macomb County father worried about the school year.

The photo shows students wearing masks, but nearly nonexistent social distancing at Lutheran North High School. The private Macomb school only offered in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 15:

Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases

Aug. 16 -- 565 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases

Aug. 19 -- 616 new cases

Aug. 20 -- 419 new cases

Aug. 21 -- 374 new cases

Aug. 22 -- 953 new cases (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 23 -- 768 (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 24 -- 868 new cases

Aug. 25 -- 779 new cases

Aug. 26 -- 761 new cases

Aug. 27 -- 758 new cases

Aug. 28 -- 741 new cases

Aug. 29 -- 799 new cases

Aug. 30 -- 539 new cases

Aug. 31 -- 451 new cases

Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 15:

Aug. 15 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 16 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 17 -- 1 new death

Aug. 18 -- 15 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 19 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths

Aug. 21 -- 10 new deaths

Aug. 22 -- 11 new deaths

Aug. 23 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 24 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 25 -- 20 new deaths (6 from vital records)

Aug. 26 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 27 -- 16 new deaths (15 from vital records)

Aug. 28 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 29 -- 21 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 30 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 31 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

