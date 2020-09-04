Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 4, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 104,395 as of Thursday, including 6,519 deaths, state officials report.
Thursday’s update represents 685 new cases and 10 additional deaths. On Wednesday, the state totals were 103,710 cases and 6,509 deaths.
New cases have slightly increased in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.
Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use was at its lowest point since tracking on Tuesday.
Michigan has reported 76,151 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,300 on Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 647 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.3 percent.
Whitmer reopens Michigan gyms and pools, allows organized sports to resume
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reopening gyms and pools and allowing organized sports to resume across the state.
Whitmer said Wednesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing that an announcement about gyms and organized sports would be made “in the coming days.” About 24 hours later, she revealed executive orders reopening gyms and pools and permitting sports.
Whitmer, Huntington announce $5 billion commitment toward Michigan businesses, housing, community
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Huntington have announced a $5 billion commitment toward Michigan businesses, affordable housing and community efforts.
The five-year lending, investment and philanthropic plan aims to help improve financial opportunities for Michigan businesses, consumers and communities. It’s part of a $20 billion community plan Huntington Bancshares announced Sept. 1.
Michigan will stop reporting COVID-19 data on Sundays: Here’s why
Michigan health officials announced on Tuesday that the state would no longer be reporting COVID-19 data on Sundays, starting this weekend.
Beginning Sunday, Sept. 6, data on cases, deaths and testing will be reported Monday – Saturday. If you follow the COVID-19 data closely, you have probably seen lower cases reported on Sunday -- and at times, on Monday -- due to a lower volume of tests being reported from labs on weekends.
MDHHS says it focuses its review of trends on the number of reports for each date that individuals experienced the onset of symptoms and not the daily reported cases which represent the day test results were received.
Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 15:
- Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases
- Aug. 16 -- 565 new cases
- Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases
- Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases
- Aug. 19 -- 616 new cases
- Aug. 20 -- 419 new cases
- Aug. 21 -- 374 new cases
- Aug. 22 -- 953 new cases (higher number due to backlog)
- Aug. 23 -- 768 (higher number due to backlog)
- Aug. 24 -- 868 new cases
- Aug. 25 -- 779 new cases
- Aug. 26 -- 761 new cases
- Aug. 27 -- 758 new cases
- Aug. 28 -- 741 new cases
- Aug. 29 -- 799 new cases
- Aug. 30 -- 539 new cases
- Aug. 31 -- 451 new cases
- Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases
- Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases
- Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 15:
- Aug. 15 -- 18 new deaths
- Aug. 16 -- 6 new deaths
- Aug. 17 -- 1 new death
- Aug. 18 -- 15 new deaths (7 from vital records)
- Aug. 19 -- 9 new deaths
- Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths
- Aug. 21 -- 10 new deaths
- Aug. 22 -- 11 new deaths
- Aug. 23 -- 4 new deaths
- Aug. 24 -- 4 new deaths
- Aug. 25 -- 20 new deaths (6 from vital records)
- Aug. 26 -- 7 new deaths
- Aug. 27 -- 16 new deaths (15 from vital records)
- Aug. 28 -- 6 new deaths
- Aug. 29 -- 21 new deaths (7 from vital records)
- Aug. 30 -- 6 new deaths
- Aug. 31 -- 7 new deaths
- Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)
- Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths
- Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths
Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:
