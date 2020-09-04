Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 4, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 104,395 as of Thursday, including 6,519 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 685 new cases and 10 additional deaths. On Wednesday, the state totals were 103,710 cases and 6,509 deaths.

New cases have slightly increased in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly over the last month but remain lower than in April. Ventilator use was at its lowest point since tracking on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported 76,151 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,300 on Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 647 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 6.3 percent.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reopening gyms and pools and allowing organized sports to resume across the state.

Whitmer said Wednesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing that an announcement about gyms and organized sports would be made “in the coming days.” About 24 hours later, she revealed executive orders reopening gyms and pools and permitting sports.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Huntington have announced a $5 billion commitment toward Michigan businesses, affordable housing and community efforts.

The five-year lending, investment and philanthropic plan aims to help improve financial opportunities for Michigan businesses, consumers and communities. It’s part of a $20 billion community plan Huntington Bancshares announced Sept. 1.

Michigan health officials announced on Tuesday that the state would no longer be reporting COVID-19 data on Sundays, starting this weekend.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 6, data on cases, deaths and testing will be reported Monday – Saturday. If you follow the COVID-19 data closely, you have probably seen lower cases reported on Sunday -- and at times, on Monday -- due to a lower volume of tests being reported from labs on weekends.

MDHHS says it focuses its review of trends on the number of reports for each date that individuals experienced the onset of symptoms and not the daily reported cases which represent the day test results were received.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 15:

Aug. 15 -- 1,015 new cases

Aug. 16 -- 565 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 465 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 477 new cases

Aug. 19 -- 616 new cases

Aug. 20 -- 419 new cases

Aug. 21 -- 374 new cases

Aug. 22 -- 953 new cases (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 23 -- 768 (higher number due to backlog)

Aug. 24 -- 868 new cases

Aug. 25 -- 779 new cases

Aug. 26 -- 761 new cases

Aug. 27 -- 758 new cases

Aug. 28 -- 741 new cases

Aug. 29 -- 799 new cases

Aug. 30 -- 539 new cases

Aug. 31 -- 451 new cases

Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases

Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases

Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 15:

Aug. 15 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 16 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 17 -- 1 new death

Aug. 18 -- 15 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 19 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths

Aug. 21 -- 10 new deaths

Aug. 22 -- 11 new deaths

Aug. 23 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 24 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 25 -- 20 new deaths (6 from vital records)

Aug. 26 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 27 -- 16 new deaths (15 from vital records)

Aug. 28 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 29 -- 21 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Aug. 30 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 31 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)

Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths

Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!