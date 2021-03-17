Livonia woman charged with trying to steal COVID vaccines while working as nurse

DETROIT – A Livonia woman has been charged with trying to steal COVID vaccines from the TCF Center in Detroit, where she worked as a nurse, officials said.

Saeedeh Elahi, 41, of Livonia, is accused of placing two syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and two vaccination cards in her pocket while working at the TCF Center on Monday (March 15).

Detroit police officers were called to the third floor of the building around 1:50 p.m. Monday to investigate the alleged incident.

Another nurse saw Elahi put the vaccines in her pocket and reported it immediately, according to authorities. Elahi was working for a contractor and had been hired to administer the vaccine to Detroiters.

“There is simply no excuse for this alleged conduct,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worth said. “This past year has been extremely stressful for everyone. There is some light at the end of the tunnel because of the various vaccines. State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible. This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously.”

Elahi is charged with one count of larceny in a building. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at 36th District Court in Downtown Detroit.

