Olivet College baseball player shot in dugout after game at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – An Olivet College student-athlete was shot multiple times on Friday night at Muskingum University in Ohio after a baseball game between the two schools.

According to a statement from Muskingum University, the first 911 call reporting a shooting at Mose Moorehead Baseball Field at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, came in at 7:03 p.m. The caller reported the victim, a player from the Olivet College men’s baseball team, had been shot multiple times.

Muskingum University issued a shelter in place on campus at 7:23 p.m. and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect was still in the area.

At 7:45 p.m., according to the university, a suspect was taken into custody, and at 9:15 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted.

Olivet College provided an update on Saturday and said the player returned to the dugout to get an item he had forgotten when the incident occurred. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The college says the rest of the team is safe and is returning to Olivet. The team’s scheduled games on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled.

“The College is in communication with the student-athletes and their parents and will continue to provide support in the days ahead,” Olivet said in their update. “This is a challenging time for all involved and our attention is focused on supporting the student-athletes and staff members. Please keep your fellow Comets in your thoughts and prayers.”

Officials from Muskingum University, New Concord Police Department and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate.