Man seen with knife on Michigan State University campus is in custody, police say

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 20: Michigan State University students return to classes for the first time since the February 13 mass shooting there on February 20, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A man seen with a knife on Michigan State University’s campus was arrested in Downtown East Lansing.

The initial alert went out at 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday through the Nixle system. At 1:22 p.m., police confirmed on Twitter that the man had been taken into custody.

The secure-in-place order has been lifted. Police have released few details, but did say “the original assault occurred off-campus.”

The man was described as being in his 30s. He was wearing a grayish-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black pants and a beige coat.

Police said he was reported being seen in Downtown East Lansing with a knife. He then walked across Grand River Avenue and was seen on campus near Ramp 6, a parking garage.

He was located in Downtown East Lansing by East Lansing police officers and is in custody. There is no longer a threat to campus.

Michigan’s statewide tornado drill began just minutes after the alert went out to students. The drill was scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

It has been just over a month since three Michigan State University students were killed and five others were injured in a mass shooting at two locations on campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call 517-355-2221 or email tips@police.msu.edu.

Read: 4th student discharged from hospital after being injured in Michigan State mass shooting