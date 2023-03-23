State police seek information on attempted kidnapping outside Michigan State University dorm

EAST LANSING, Mich. – State police are investigating after a woman said someone tried to kidnap her on Michigan State University’s campus last month.

The incident happened around midnight on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, on Shaw Lane in front of McDonel Hall, a dormitory in the university’s River Trail Neighborhood.

The woman said she was walking back to her dorm when she was grabbed by an unknown man. He physically assaulted her and she believes he was trying to kidnap her.

She was able to fight off the assailant and he fled the scene on foot. The suspect is only described by police as a white man.

Michigan State Police are asking for anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping to come forward. You can contact the MSP Lansing post at 517-322-1907.