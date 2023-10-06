64º
Michigan

Michigan state parks to shrink overnight lodging booking window to 6 months

Officials hope change will streamline reservations

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Cheboygan State Park 2015 (Matthew Clara, © 2015 Matthew Clara)

The booking window for renting overnight lodging at Michigan state parks and recreation areas is shrinking from 12 months to six months.

Officials said after monitoring lodging reservations for the last few years, they noticed most people book within six months. They said the change will help streamline camping and overnight lodging reservations.

“By making this shift, we also acknowledge the challenges for our customers who can’t plan 365 days out. Moving to the six-month window will help make things more consistent for everyone and better plan for maintenance,” officials said.

The booking window will begin shrinking on Nov. 1, 2023, and will be fully implemented by May 1, 2024.

More information about overnight lodging at Michigan state parks and recreation areas is available online.

Reservation made in:Latest reservation arrival date:Booking window
November 2023Oct. 31, 2024Less than 12 months
December 2023Oct. 31, 2024Less than 11 months
January 2024Oct. 31, 2024Less than 10 months
February 2024Oct. 31, 2024Less than 9 months
March 2024Oct. 31, 2024Less than 8 months
April 2024Oct. 31, 2024Less than 7 months

The full implementation of the new 6-month booking window will begin with reservations made on May 1, 2024, and last reservation arrival date of Nov. 1, 2024.

