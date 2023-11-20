Listeria outbreak linked to fruit sold nationwide; 1 Michigan case reported

Several cases of Listeria, including one in Michigan, has been linked to multiple types of fruit sold in stores nationwide.

The CDC says 11 people have been infected with an outbreak of Listeria in seven states, including Michigan, reporting 10 hospitalizations and one death.

The CDC said interviews and lab results were able to link the outbreak to whole peaches, nectarines, and plums distributed by HMC Farms.

HMC Farms recalled these fruits sold nationwide in 2022 and 2023 between the dates of May 1 and November 15 after FDA found the outbreak strain in a sample of their peaches.

Recalled fruit should no longer be in stores but may still be in people’s homes. CDC is advising people check their kitchen, including their refrigerator and freezer, for recalled fruit. People should not eat them and should throw them away. Investigators are working to identify any other fruit products that may be contaminated.

Recalled food

Whole peaches, nectarines, and plums distributed by HMC Farms

Sold in stores nationwide between May 1 and November 15 in 2022 and 2023

Sold in 2lb bags branded “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms”

Also sold as individual fruit with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and a number

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

Conventional fruit (not organic)

See recall notice for product images

What you should do

Do not eat any recalled peaches, nectarines, and plums. Check your home, including your refrigerator and freezer, for any recalled fruit. If you think you have any, throw them away or return them to the store.

Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit. that may have touched the recalled fruit. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating recalled fruit: Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.



Listeria Symptoms