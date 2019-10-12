6 arrested, charged in Michigan drug bust

A search warrant was prepared and executed at the apartment Oct. 7.

GAYLORD, Mich. - Detectives from the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement arrested six suspects in connection with an investigation into the distribution of cocaine, LSD and methamphetamine in Gaylord, Michigan.

On Oct. 6, detectives purchased cocaine and LSD from 47-year-old Jody Phillips, who lives in an apartment in the 200 block of South Court Street in Gaylord, police say.

A search warrant was prepared and executed at the apartment Oct. 7. SANE arrested six people at the apartment, and during a search of the apartment, detectives found suspected methamphetamine, LSD, cash and other evidence, police say.

SANE had been buying methamphetamine from Phillips during the month of May. SANE arrested Phillips after executing a search warrant May 29 at the apartment where detectives seized methamphetamine, cash and other evidence related to the distribution of methamphetamine.

Phillips was arrested on one count of delivery of cocaine (20 years/$25,000), one count of delivery of lysergic acid diethylamide, (seven years and/or $10,000), one count of maintaining a drug house (two years and/or $25,000), and one count of LSD (one year and/or $2,000).

Christina Muria-Beth Kapanke, 25, a Gaylord resident, was arrested on one count of possession of methamphetamine (10 years and/or $15,000).

Starr Nicole Wagner, 33, of Gaylord, was arrested on one count of use of methamphetamine (one year and/or $2,000), second or subsequent offense notice (two years and/or $4,000). Wagner was also arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Dalton Richard Hoover, 29, of Gaylord, was arrested for one count use of methamphetamine (one year and/or $2,000), second or subsequent offense notice (two years and/or $4,000).

Dakotas Christopher Hosley, 32, of Gaylord, was arrested for one count use of methamphetamine (one year and/or $2,000).

Joshua Jay Graham, 30, of Gaylord, was arrested for one count use of methamphetamine (one year and/or $2,000).

SANE had purchased cocaine and methamphetamine from Graham in August on a separate SANE investigation, police say. He was arrested on that case, as well.

Joshua Jay Graham, 30, of Gaylord, was arrested for one count delivery of methamphetamine (20 year and/or $25,000), one count delivery of cocaine (20 year and/or $25,000) and being a habitual offender, second offense.

