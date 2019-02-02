90-year-old Michigan woman dies after locking self outside in cold while feeding birds, cats

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 90-year-old woman froze to death this week while feeding birds outside her Michigan home.

WOOD-TV reports that Ada Salna's body was found about 1:30 p.m. on the steps of her Fabius Township home in the southwestern part of the state.

She was outside feeding the birds and her cats when she got locked out of the house. Salna tried to break a window to get inside but cut herself in the process.

Western Michigan University pathologist Joyce deJong said she died of hypothermia. Blood loss also contributed to her death.

It's unclear how long Salna was outside, but she was last seen alive Tuesday afternoon.

WOOD-TV said it was 8 degrees Tuesday afternoon in the neighboring city of Three Rivers. Wind chills were as low as minus 45 degrees in the area before Salna's body was found.

