Michigan joins $1.5M settlement with retailer Neiman Marcus over 2013 data breach

MICHIGAN - The Neiman Marcus Group has agreed to pay $1.5 million and implement a number of policies to resolve an investigation with 43 states and the District of Columbia into the 2013 breach of customer payment card data at 77 Neiman Marcus stores in the United States, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday.

In January 2014, Neiman Marcus disclosed that payment card data collected at some of its retail stores had been compromised by an unknown third party. The states' investigation determined that approximately 370,000 payment cards, 6,669 of which were associated with Michigan consumers, were compromised in the breach, which took place over the course of several months in 2013.

At least 9,200 of the payment cards compromised in the breach were used fraudulently.

Michigan’s share of the settlement funds is $36,405.12.

In addition to the monetary settlement, Neiman Marcus has agreed to a number of injunctive provisions aimed at preventing similar breaches in the future, including:

• Complying with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) requirements

• Maintaining an appropriate system to collect and monitor its network activity

• Maintaining working agreements with two qualified payment card industry forensic investigators

• Updating all software associated with maintaining and safeguarding personal information

• Implementing appropriate steps to review industry accepted payment security technologies

Under the settlement, Neiman Marcus is also required to retain a third party professional to conduct an information security assessment and report, and to detail any corrective actions that the company may have taken or plans to take as a result of the third-party report.

