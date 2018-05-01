Albanian mother in Troy defies deportation order

TROY, Mich. - The husband of an Albanian mother of three living in suburban Detroit says his wife has defied a federal immigration order to board a plane and return to her homeland.

Cile Precetaj of Troy, Michigan, was scheduled for deportation Tuesday morning. Pjetero Gojcevic says his wife got notice Monday of the flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Gojcevic says she has earned the right to live in the U.S. despite immigrating here illegally 13 years ago. He says she was escaping an abusive fiance and violent culture.

The newspaper reports she sought asylum but a judge denied her request in 2007.

U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement officials said in a statement they are reviewing Precetaj's case and deportation "is not imminent."

The family first launched a media campaign by contacting the Detroit Free Press, who then helped Local 4 get in contact with them.

