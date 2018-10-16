Gubernatorial candidate Whitmer, Sen. Bernie Sanders to speak at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Democratic nominee for governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are expected to speak at a rally on Friday.

The rally will be held at the Rackham Auditorium at the University of Michigan. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the rally will begin at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event and are first come, first served, with a limit of one per person.

Other speakers include:

Garlin Gilchrist II

Debbie Dingell

Sen. Rebekah Warren

Rep. Adam Zemke

Rep. Yousef Rabhi ​

Former Rep. Jeff Irwin

Jocelyn Benson

Dana Nessel

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed

Sam Bagenstos

Megan Cavanagh

Jordan Acker

Paul Brown

