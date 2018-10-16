Gubernatorial candidate Whitmer, Sen. Bernie Sanders to speak at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Democratic nominee for governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are expected to speak at a rally on Friday.
The rally will be held at the Rackham Auditorium at the University of Michigan. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the rally will begin at 7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event and are first come, first served, with a limit of one per person.
Other speakers include:
- Garlin Gilchrist II
- Debbie Dingell
- Sen. Rebekah Warren
- Rep. Adam Zemke
- Rep. Yousef Rabhi
- Former Rep. Jeff Irwin
- Jocelyn Benson
- Dana Nessel
- Dr. Abdul El-Sayed
- Sam Bagenstos
- Megan Cavanagh
- Jordan Acker
- Paul Brown
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.