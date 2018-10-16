Ann Arbor

Gubernatorial candidate Whitmer, Sen. Bernie Sanders to speak at University of Michigan

Rally on Friday

By Kayla Clarke

Bernie Sanders

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Democratic nominee for governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are expected to speak at a rally on Friday.

The rally will be held at the Rackham Auditorium at the University of Michigan. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the rally will begin at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets will be available beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event and are first come, first served, with a limit of one per person.

Other speakers include: 

  • Garlin Gilchrist II
  • Debbie Dingell
  • Sen. Rebekah Warren
  • Rep. Adam Zemke
  • Rep. Yousef Rabhi ​
  • Former Rep. Jeff Irwin
  • Jocelyn Benson
  • Dana Nessel
  • Dr. Abdul El-Sayed
  • Sam Bagenstos
  • Megan Cavanagh
  • Jordan Acker
  • Paul Brown

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.