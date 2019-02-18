Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at event on bipartisan cooperation in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell was back at work Monday at an event in Ann Arbor with fellow Michigan Rep. Fred Upton.

Dingell, a Democrat, and Upton, a Republican, were in complete agreement on carrying forward one aspect of the late Rep. John Dingell's legacy, getting back to a place where debate and discussion can be both civil and productive.

Watch Steve Garagiola's full report above.

On the president's recently passed tax plan, Upton said bipartisan support would have helped.

Dingell sees one easy solution to congressional gridlock, get more women in Congress.

"John Dingell would always say this, 'You've got two ears and one mouth for a reason, use those ears to listen, to understand other people's perspective,'" Dingell said in recounting her husband's philosophy.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.