US Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies for Whitmer in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders told the capacity crowd of 1,400 at Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor they have a moral responsibility to vote on Nov. 6th.

Sanders was in Michigan rallying for Michigan Democrats and endorsing a Gretchen Whitmer for Governor. He endorsed her challenger Abdul El-Sayed in the primary.

“If each and everyone of you does what is not really that hard, and that is to say, I’m going to come out to vote and I’m going to bring my friends,” Sanders said.

A mixed crowd of students and older adults waited for hours to hear Sanders speak. The rest of the top of the Democratic ticket got a turn at the microphone and all got big cheers.

“In an era when too many people want to demonize and divide us by building walls, we get back to building bridges in Michigan,” Gretchen Whitmer said.

“We need to turn our anger into organizing and we have got to vote,” Senator Debbie Stabenow implored the crowd.

While the polling may look positive these candidates told the crowd to take nothing for granted.

Something Sanders reinforced, “You have a moral responsibility to participate in the Democratic way of life, you have got to come out and vote.”

