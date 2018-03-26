Bell's Oberon Day 2018: When and where to find it on tap in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Technically, the first day of spring was last week, but the real first day of spring is today -- it's Oberon Day!

Bars across Michigan are ready for their summer beer, as they celebrate the release of Kalamazoo's own Oberon Ale, brewed by Bell's Brewery.

Bell's makes a variety of beers year round, but it's the Oberon Ale that gets summer started for beer fans. Some bars even have midnight release parties every year for the Oberon Ale.

Bell's began brewing Oberon Ale in the early 1990's. The name Oberon comes from the king character in Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." The beer's shelf life is only six months.

Here's when and where you can find Oberon in Southeast Michigan:

Honest John's - Detroit (Midtown) (March 26)

HopCat - Detroit (Midtown) (March 26)

HopCat - Royal Oak (March 26)

One Eyed Betty's - Ferndale (March 26)

Little Caesars Arena - Detroit (March 27)

Twin Peaks - Southgate (March 27)

Twin Peaks - Livonia (March 27)

Ford's Garage - Dearborn (March 28)

Shores Inn - St. Clair Shores (March 28)

Fuel Woodfire Grill - Port Huron (March 28)

Hermann's Old Town Grille - Plymouth (March 30)

Vinsetta Garage - Berkley (March 31)

Union Woodshop - Clarkston (April 1)

Cafe Ollie - Ypsilanti (April 2)

Uptown Grille - Walled Lake (April 5)

