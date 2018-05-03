Black bear spotted up tree in Grand Rapids

A black bear spotted in a tree in Grand Rapids Thursday, May 3, 2018. (WOODTV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A black bear is on the loose in Grand Rapids.

That's according to a report from WOODTV that states authorities are trying to capture the bear after it as spotted in a tree on Dayton Street between Straight and Deloney avenues.

A crew from the John Ball Zoo and Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials are working to capture the bear.

The bear, however, is wild, not from the zoo.

