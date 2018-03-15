Celebrate safely: Ways to get home in Michigan on St. Patrick's Day 2018

DETROIT - If you'll be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with alcohol Saturday, there are plenty of options to make sure you get home safely.

Michigan State Police patrols will be increased this weekend to deter those who will be drinking from getting behind the wheel.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunken driving kills more than 10,000 people in the U.S. annually. You can prevent adding to that number by having a plan for getting home if you will be drinking on St. Patrick’s Day.

The NHTSA’s SaferRide app allows users to hail a cab or call a pre-programmed contact with a touch of a button. A map also shows the user’s location. The app is free.

If you’re a first-time Uber or Lyft user, the apps offer promo codes for discounted rides.

Use the code “HITTHEROAD” on Uber to receive up to $15 off a ride.

Lyft offers several codes to get up to $20 off rides. Click here to see the codes.

For Western Michigan University students, Drive Safe Kalamazoo provides free rides to students and their guests Thursday through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call 269-345-0375 for a ride.

As a last resort, AAA will offer its Tow to Go service over the weekend. A tow truck will make sure you and your car get home safely between from 6 a.m. March 16 until 6 a.m. March 18. To use the service, call 855-286-9246.

A list of taxi services in Michigan can be found at Michigan.org/taxis-limos.

