ALTO, Mich. - The family home of Republican lieutenant governor nominee, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, was damaged in a fire and is likely a total loss, according to a press release from Attorney General Bill Schuette's campaign.

The home is located in Alto, Michigan, and was Lyons' and her siblings’ childhood home. The fire is said to have began in the garage.

All of Lyons' family members are safe.

