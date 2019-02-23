Consumers Energy planning to develop solar power plant in Northwestern Michigan

The plant could be in operation before summer 2020, but still needs regulatory approvals.

MICHIGAN - Consumers Energy is planning to develop a solar power plant in the northwestern Michigan community of Cadillac.

The Jackson-based utility says the Cadillac City Council has approved an agreement to allow Consumers Energy to place solar panels on a vacant site.

The utility says it would generate half a megawatt of electricity, enough to power as many as 100 homes at a time.



