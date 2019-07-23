Cross with vulgar message found ahead of transgender vigil at Michigan church

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Officials say someone zip-tied a cross decorated with a vulgar message to an entrance of a southern Michigan church that was hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of transgender people.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the cross was found Sunday at First Congregational Church in Battle Creek ahead of the vigil, which capped off a weekend of events celebrating the city's LGBTQ community.

The church and the group Battle Creek Pride say the cross had the word "repent" and a "vulgar, transphobic message" on it. The vigil honored transgender people who have lost their lives to violence and suicide. Other weekend events in the city included the BC Pride Parade and Festival.

A rainbow crosswalk that commissioned this month in Battle Creek drew protests and has been vandalized with graffiti.

