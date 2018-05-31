Fight brews with Michigan farmer who bars LGBT weddings at orchard

Country Mill Farms employees sell products on Sept. 17, 2017, at the East Lansing Farmer’s Market in East Lansing, Mich. Farmer Steve Tennes was banned last year by the city of East Lansing because it opposed his 2016 decision to not allow…

EAST LANSING, Mich. - A farmer wants the courts to step in after he was barred from a Michigan farmers market because he doesn't allow gay couples to marry at his apple orchard.

A conservative Christian nonprofit, Alliance Defending Freedom, is representing farmer Steve Tennes and paying for his legal fees, the Lansing State Journal reported .

Tennes was barred from the East Lansing farmers market last year because city officials opposed his decision to bar same-sex couples from getting married at his orchard, The Country Mill in nearby Charlotte. Officials modified the city-run market's rules to require vendors to comply with East Lansing's civil rights ordinance, which prohibits discrimination.

A federal judge ordered the city to make room for Tennes last year, saying the city likely violated his religious and free speech rights.

East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows said that ruling only covered the 2017 market season. He said the city opposes Tennes' "corporate decision-making," not his religious beliefs.

"This doesn't have anything to do with Mr. Tennes," Meadows said. "This has to do with the business."

Tennes' attorney, Kate Anderson, said they'll ask for a permanent injunction this fall.

Tennes also plans to return to the farmers market to sell his organic apples starting this Sunday through October.

"Our family has faithfully served everyone in our community from all different backgrounds and beliefs," Tennes said in a statement Wednesday. "It is our religious beliefs that teach us to love all of our neighbors and treat them with dignity and respect."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.