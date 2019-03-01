Former Michigan man and wife convicted in 2016 slayings of two women

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say a jury Thursday found both Montez Wright and Tichina Shepard guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and related charges.

MICHIGAN - A former Michigan man and his wife have been convicted in the 2016 slayings of two women during a burglary in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise.

Sentencings are scheduled for April 26. Authorities say 70-year-old Barbara Leslie and 75-year-old Ruth Schwed were found fatally shot in Leslie's Surprise home on Feb. 8, 2016.

