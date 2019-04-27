Grand Rapids police officer accused of racial profiling returns to work Monday

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Friday Capt. Curtis VanderKooi returns to work Monday. He was placed on leave Feb. 28.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Western Michigan police officials say an officer accused by activists of racial profiling by notifying immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran did not violate department policy through his action.

Activists sought VanderKooi's firing after immigration officials held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days before releasing the U.S. citizen.



