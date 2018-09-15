Grants still available for Michigan scrap tire cleanup initiatives

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is reminding grantees the department is still accepting applications for grants that promote and support the cleanup and reuse of scrap tires in Michigan.

According to the MDEQ, scrap tires pose a fire risk and a human health risk as mosquito breeding grounds. Through grants, scrap tires can be processed and used in paving products for roads, manufactured products and energy production.

The Scrap Tire Cleanup grant is available for property owners to clean up old or abandoned scrap tire piles. Collection sites will be given priority, but local units of government and nonprofit organizations are also eligible.

The Market Development grants are available to fund up to 50 percent of total eligible costs for projects that demonstrate new or increased uses of scrap tires in manufactured products. The MDEQ is giving priority based on the amount of scrap tire material being used in developing the project of product, demonstration of a new use of scrap tire material and demonstration of a viable market for a proposed product.

The Scrap Tire Law Enforcement grants are available to the law enforcement community for the purchase, installation and implementation of surveillance equipment used to reduce or eliminate the illegal dumping of scrap tires.

The MDEQ is accepting Scrap Tire Cleanup grant applications until Sept. 28. Market Development grants and Scrap Tire Law Enforcement grant applications will be accepted until Oct. 19.

To receive an application package for a grant, visit www.michigan.gov/scraptires.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.