Gun, police badges stolen from vehicles in northern Michigan

Police said this gear bag was stolen from a vehicle in northern Michigan. (WDIV)

CADILLAC, Mich. - A gun, police identification badges, gear and other items were stolen from a Michigan State Police employee's vehicles this week.

Police said the items were taken from an unmarked police vehicle and a personal vehicle that were parked at a home near 30 3/4 and 39 roads in Wexford County sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are seeking the missing property, including a Glock pistol and the gear bag pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 800-528-8234 or casotips.com. Police said a reward may be offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

