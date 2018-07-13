Gunman dead after shooting Michigan State Police trooper

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A gunman is dead after shooting a police trooper during a traffic stop Friday in northern Michigan.

Police said the Houghton Lake Post trooper stopped a vehicle occupied by two males and a female in Missaukee County's Lake Township about 1:30 p.m. One of the males ran from the vehicle and fired at the trooper, hitting him several times, police said.

The trooper returned fire, killing the gunman, police said.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was conscious and alert when he was transported to a hospital, police said.

The two other vehicle occupants were arrested, police said. The shooting remains under investigation.

